‘Mortal Kombat X’ confirmed among October’s PlayStation Plus games

PlayStation Plus has revealed its list of free games for October – confirming earlier reports of Mortal Kombat X as one of next month’s offerings.

After rumours earlier this week that Mortal Kombat X would be heading to PS Plus along with Hell Let Loose and PGA Tour 2K21, a new PlayStation Blog has now confirmed the leak.

“Multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, golf sim PGA Tour 2K21 and one-on-one fighter Mortal Kombat X join the PlayStation Plus lineup on Tuesday, October 5 and will be available until Monday, November 1.”

Hell Let Loose (PS5):

A WWII-inspired multiplayer fps, Hell Let Loose, unleashes 100-player battles with a twist – the addition of a unique, resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game. Commanders on each side will direct the flow of combat and coordinate powerful in-game abilities that influence the team’s progression. Players will choose one of 14 different classes to participate in 50v50 skirmishes across a dynamically shifting frontline, with historically authentic weapons, vehicles and uniforms.

Mortal Kombat X (PS4):

The classic visceral beat ‘em up from Netherrealm Studios is back – Mortal Kombat X heads to PS Plus, bringing those classic fatalities to this month’s lineup. Choose from a roster of classic Mortal Kombat fighters including Raiden, Sub-Zero, Scorpion and more as they fight it out, 25 years after the last Mortal Kombat game, to decide the fate of the Earthrealm.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4):

Grab your golf bag, dust off your clubs and compete to become the next FedExCup Champion. PGA Tour 2K21 puts you right at the centre of golf’s biggest competition, taking on real-life PGA pros on some of the world’s most prestigious courses. Earn rewards and new gear as you progress through the tour, and then bring your new skills to the course against your friends online.

