Most ‘New World’ perks are broken, according to Reddit users

Most perks in the hugely popular Amazon-developed MMO New World are broken and overpowered as originally outlined by a user on Reddit.

In a post to the subreddit r/newworldgame, a user by the name of u/Imaginary-Fun showed off the combination of perks and armour types that have caused themm to go 21-0 in the game’s Wars mode.

The Resilient perk, which claims to reduce critical damage by under five per cent, in fact, reduces all damage done to the player. Not only this but the perk can be stacked five times, meaning players that use this exploit can reduce the damage they will take in PVP by 22.5 per cent.

Advertisement

The user also goes on to claim that several perks aren’t functioning at all, such as the popular Fireball perk. “That Fireball perk that you thought was the best perk available and you spend all your coins on? Too bad it doesn’t work.”

Towards the end of the post, which currently has over 600 comments, the user reveals that the armour types in the game, and the bonuses associated with them, do not work either.

This claim has been countered by some users, but due to the way that the damage is calculated in regards to the armour sets in the game, many are saying that’s not worth it over the popular heavy armour.

Worst of all for players, the user claims that the invulnerability glitch is still in the game and that: “[Amazon Game Studios] simply took the video from a guy and patched the most common one which was invulnerability while standing still.”

The top comment on the post, which itself has over 700 upvotes reads: “We brought all of these up on the beta forums. They know about them.”

Advertisement

In other news, Resident Evil is being remade with Unreal Engine 4 in first-person.