Ms Pac-Man has been removed from ‘Pac-Land’ re-release

It seems that Ms Pac-Man has been removed from the Pac-Land re-release due to the ongoing character rights dispute.

As reported by VGC, a Twitter user has spotted that the Arcade Archives release of Pac-Land, which is set to release today (April 7), was modified and now features a replacement of Ms Pac-Man and Baby Pac in front of Pac-Man’s home.

The character now featured instead of Ms Pac-Man is the pink Pac-Mom from Pac-Man Museum+ – according to Ryan Silberman on Twitter, who was a contributor to the book Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon.

so apparently I found out that the Arcade Archives release of Pac-Land that comes out tomorrow was modified to replace Ms. Pac-Man (as well as Baby Pac) to have the new Pac-Mom character from Pac-Man Museum +. look at what you did to us AtGames pic.twitter.com/gEDNpXGMfV — Nick C. (@nickisonlinet) April 6, 2022

It seems that this is the latest attempt from Bandai Namco to keep Ms Pac-Man out of its games until it resolves the ongoing character rights and royalties dispute between the publisher and the original creators, the General Computer Corporation (GCC).

The original Pac-Land launched in 1984 and is a side-scrolling arcade platform game released by Bandai Namco. Based on the American cartoon series, it was recently announced that the Arcade Archives version of Pac-Land will be coming to Nintendo Switch via the eShop.

Meanwhile, Pac-Man Museum+ is scheduled to be released on May 27 and will feature 14 Pac-Man games, aside from Ms Pac-Man.

