Multiplayer ‘Witcher’ game ‘Project Sirius’ is getting a “new framework”

CD Projekt Red has announced that its upcoming co-op game set in The Witcher‘s universe, code-named Project Sirius, has cost an additional £1.7million in expenses as the company formulates “a new framework” for the game.

In a regulatory report published yesterday (March 20), CD Projekt Red announced that it will be making an impairment allowance in its finances, due to “expenses incurred in the scope of development work related to Project Sirius“.

CD Projekt Red revealed that in January and February of this year, the company incurred zł9.5million (£1.7million) in expenses while evaluating “the scope and commercial potential of the original concept of Project Sirius, and ongoing work on formulating a new framework for this project”.

Project Sirius is the codename for a Witcher game in the works at The Molasses Flood, the studio behind The Flame In The Flood and Drake Hollow.

When Sirius was originally announced in October 2022, CD Projekt Red said that it will offer a “campaign with quests and a story,” along with both single-player and multiplayer functionality.

However, the company’s latest report suggests the core concepts of Sirius are being re-evaluated, and the game may differ from the one that was originally announced.

Speaking to VGC, a spokesperson for CD Projekt said the company’s “current focus is ensuring that Project Sirius is aligned with the strategy of the CD Projekt Group,” but did not comment on the project’s specifics.

Project Sirius is one of several Witcher games in the works. The first Witcher game is receiving a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5, which is being developed by Fool’s Theory.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red is working on a whole new Witcher trilogy, while another external studio is making a “full-fledged Witcher game” that will be separate to the upcoming trilogy.

