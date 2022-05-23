‘MultiVersus’ datamine suggests roster could include Godzilla, Gandalf and more

A dataminer has found the names of several fighters who could be coming to MultiVersus – with the likes of Gandalf, Godzilla, LeBron James and more seemingly in the works.

As detailed on Reddit (via PCGamesN), the current MultiVersus build seems to hide the name of several upcoming fighters within backend files.

These files include references to a multitude of characters who have not been added to the game just yet, however some of these datamined fighters seem more fleshed out than others.

According to the datamine, fans of the fighting game can expect characters such as Gandalf, Godzilla, Rick and Morty, LeBron James and Scooby-Doo to join the MultiVersus roster.

Other upcoming characters appear to include The Hound and Daenerys from Game Of Thrones, Gremlins‘ Gizmo and Stripe, Lord Of The Rings‘ Legolas, and DC villain/anti-hero Black Adam.

While the existence of these characters’ names in the backend files certainly suggests they will make their way to MultiVersus, nothing has been officially announced by developer Player First Games – so it’s still worth taking the datamined content with a grain of salt.

MultiVersus is published by Warner Bros. Games, and the game pulls in characters from all over the publisher’s IP. Current characters range from Batman to Shaggy, and fans will be able to get their hands on the game via an open beta scheduled for July.

NME recently got to preview MultiVersus and found that “this is a character brawler teaming with clever design, one that feels more accessible than most modern fighting games.”

Touching on the unconfirmed roster, NME‘s preview added that “Warner Brothers is onto a winner with this one, and if the roster rumours turn out to be true, MultiVersus seems destined to break the internet, at the very least.”

In other gaming news, development on Stalker 2 has been resumed following setbacks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.