‘MultiVersus’ director confirms Morty is an “expert” character

The MultiVersus director Tony Huynh has confirmed that Morty will be an “expert” character when he is eventually added alongside his counterpart, Rick.

Sharing in a new tweet today (August 9), Huynh simply stated, “For those wondering Morty is labeled as ‘Expert'” (via TheGamer).

In MultiVersus, the meaning of the expert classification means that the character requires a higher skill level to play. This also means Morty will join other expert characters such as Arya Stark and Steven Universe, and will cost 3,000 coins to unlock.

The MultiVersus director also responded to a fan asking how they could make “such a basic character so complicated.” Huynh provided his explanation, saying, “I don’t know, we just kinda went down this road and couldn’t stop.”

Following the game’s launch into early access, Player First Games announced that the release of season one had been delayed to a “later date.” This also means the addition of Rick and Morty won’t be arriving until season one launches.

The developer acknowledged that the delay “might be disappointing for some,” and added that “we’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can […] and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

However, just because Rick and Morty have been delayed doesn’t mean players haven’t been able to spot them in-game. MultiVersus players were noticing that Rick Sanchez would sometimes randomly appear in the game’s lobby, suggesting hackers may already have access to the character.

In NME’s preview of MultiVersus, Cheri Faulkner said: “For an open beta the game is well-refined, has plenty of content and the gameplay feels balanced and fair, for the majority of the time. If the advertising stays away, rather ironically I am entirely sold.”

