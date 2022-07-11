‘MultiVersus’ tweet teases ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ crossover

MultiVersus developer Player First Games may have accidentally revealed the arrival of The Lord Of The Rings to the fighting game in a recent tweet.

A tweet from July 8 may seem innocent on the surface, but an eagle-eyed fan may have spotted the infamous Eye of Sauron, pointing it out in reflection of the tweet below (via PCGamesN).

Check out the potential accidental reveal below.

You forgor to get rid of the eye of sauron’s reflection 💀 https://t.co/Vqc232HX7g pic.twitter.com/IfLjq8PY7M — TheEnderDwonk (@DwonkT) July 10, 2022

Whilst the supposed titular Lord of the Rings’s tower-topping eye is hard to make out,it is absolutely unmistakable that the reflection highlights something that’s been removed from above.

That said, the official tweet reads: “Trophy’s E.D.G.E. is the perfect place for a game of I Spy,” followed by an emoji of a single eye, again reminiscent of the Eye of Sauron. Whilst neither the caption or reflection confirm anything, both together heavily indicate that The Lord Of The Rings is coming to the fighting game sooner rather than later.

Combine this with a recent datamine that pointed to characters like Godzilla and Gandalf coming to the game, and the arrival of the fantasy franchise seems even more likely. Backend files name a number of characters that could be potentially added to the game, and the prospect of Gandalf The Grey only further solidifies the prospect of The Lord Of The Rings.

When it comes to adding new fighters to Multiversus, Player First Games co-founder Chris White told NME earlier this year that the team is using a “half and half” approach to community demands.

“If the community is really asking for a certain feature, or they’re really excited about a certain potential character, we could potentially swap things around in prioritisation or we could make adjustments,” said White.

