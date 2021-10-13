Naoki Yoshida has teased the reason Zenos is a Reaper in ‘Endwalker’

Final Fantasy XIV’s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, has hinted at the reason why the game’s antagonist takes up the role of Reaper in Endwalker.

During the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Media Tour, NME spoke to Naoki Yoshida about the upcoming expansion as well as the gameplay demo we played. In response to a question regarding the reason why Lord Zenos, the game’s recurring antagonist, how ditched his Samurai class for the latest Reaper, Yoshida hinted that it may have something to do with the player.

“It’s not really the case that we wanted Reaper to have a big role in the story, or have a big impact in the story, but it might be that there is some reason why Zenos has gone down that path,” Yoshida said.

Throughout the game’s main scenario quest, starting from Stormblood, Zenos often refers to the Warrior of Light – the player – as their “friend”, which has become a sort of running joke in the Final Fantasy XIV community.

“So of course, since Zenos is a Reaper, he would obviously be using an avatar,” he continued. “Zeno’s only friend is the Warrior of Light so in that respect maybe his avatar is some sort of variation of our Warrior of Light. (laughing) But please be sure to, I haven’t put it clearly here, look forward to seeing what happens with Zenos.”

Alongside an interview with Naoki Yoshida, NME was also able to play around eight hours worth of Endwalker content, including the new Jobs, The Tower of Zot dungeon, and the latest regions. Be sure to check out our full preview coverage from the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Media Tour.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches on November 23 for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.