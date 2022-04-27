Naoki Yoshida is already working on the story quests for ‘Final Fantasy 14”s patch 7.0

Director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, Naoki Yoshida, has revealed that the development team has completed the Main Scenario quests for the current patch series.

In NME‘s interview with Naoki Yoshida, the director discussed the latest patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure and shared how the writing progress is currently going on Final Fantasy 14‘s new Main Scenario. According to Yoshida, the storyline for the current patch 6.X series has already been written, and he’s already developing ideas for the 7.0 series.

“The plot for the main scenario in the Patch 6.X series has already been completed and we’ve decided on its conclusion,” he explained. “Currently, script-related work for several patches and work on the detailed plot are underway. In fact on my end, I’m already deciding on what I envision for 7.0. You see, Final Fantasy 14 is tough work…”

Advertisement

Square Enix released patch 6.1 – named Newfound Adventure – on April 12 and featured a new storyline which followed the events of the latest expansion Endwalker. The major update also included the long-awaited Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid – the first original raid series in a long time which revolves around the Twelve gods of Eorzea – a new PvP experience and duty called Crystalline Conflict, Ishgardian Housing, and more.

Since each major Final Fantasy 14 patch is released every few months, where more story content is also added, players shouldn’t expect 7.0 for a long while.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Yoshida also touched on Final Fantasy 14‘s previously announced land and animal management system, Island Sanctuary. According to the director, progress is going well and will still be launching with patch 6.2.

In other news, Naoki Yoshida has implemented a new list of rules to combat “uncooperative behaviour” in Final Fantasy 14‘s PvP.