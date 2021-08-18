‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ hit 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam

Naraka: Bladepoint, the battle royale from 24 Entertainment, has hit an impressive milestone – 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch games in 2021

Despite the game officially launching just last week, Naraka: Bladepoint, the 60-player battle royale, has hit 104,607 simultaneous players, according to SteamDB.

That’s an impressive number for a premium release – beating many free to play games.

Advertisement

With over 160,000 gamers playing the demo at the Steam Next festival recently, it looks as though Naraka Bladepoint is going in the right direction.

Not to mention, it’s also made its way into Steam’s Top 10 just a week after release.

Naraka: Bladepoint is currently exclusive to PC but will be coming to consoles soon – the first of which is said to be the PS5.

But despite its early success, Naraka: Bladepoint hasn’t been without issues. Some players report issues when running into high ping players, with some teaming up to gain a competitive advantage.

Additionally, your first few matches could end up being against bots as some players report competitors running away or getting stuck in corners – a tell-tale sign. But this is thought to be a deliberate design decision to ease players into the game. In fact, many players report a mixture of bots and players in their initial matches.

After hitting 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam, it seems as though Naraka: Bladepoint is turning plenty of heads. Whether the game will remain as popular in the long run remains to be seen, but this is certainly a great start.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dota 2 adds several new items, including a ‘Pig Pole’, which temporarily turns players into pigs.

Elsewhere, Dragon Age developers have revealed that the game originally didn’t have dragons until a name change caused the project to change direction.