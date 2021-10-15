‘Naraka: Bladepoint’ just got a 1v1 mode

60-player battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint just added a new Bloodsport mode – a 16-player 1v1 tournament.

Naraka: Bladepoint developer 24 Entertainment has added a brand-new mode to the popular battle royale game – allowing 16 players to compete head-to-head in Bloodsport.

“16 players must face off against each other in locations across Morus Isle,” reads the official patch notes. “Engage in 1v1 battles to rise up the ranks until a champion emerges!”

Advertisement

Additional notes for the new Bloodsport mode reveal the following details:

Bloodsport is available to all players, all day.

Players must choose their hero and weapons before the round begins and cannot change these until the Bloodsport finals.

The final rounds are decided in a best-of-three. Prior to these three rounds, players must choose their heroes and weapons.

If both players are still alive at the end of the round’s time limit, the victor will be determined according to the following, in turn: 1: The player who dealt higher damage. 2: The player with higher remaining health and armour at the end of the round. 3: The one who caused the first damage. 4: If neither player dealt any damage and were of equal health and armour, one will be determined the victor at random.



Additionally, the rules of Bloodsport state that skills are permitted but ultimates cannot be used throughout the tournament. Melee and ranged resistances are boosted, and health, armour and skill cooldowns are reset after each round.

As well as this new game mode, the latest Naraka: Bladepoint update brings a number of other changes, including hero and weapon balancing as well as store updates and minor bug fixes. The full list of updates can be found in the patch notes.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Dragon Age 4 won’t be coming to last gen consoles.