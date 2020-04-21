NASA has launched a mobile game to map and preserve coral reefs

NASA has launched its new mobile game, NeMO-Net, in an effort to map and save the coral reefs from further damage caused by pollution, global warming and climate change.

The game’s mechanics revolve around classifying various types of corals, colouring them to set them apart from the other species surrounding it, and exploring and studying 3D models of the reefs. Players’ data collections can then be evaluated and rated by other users. Players will be required to hit a specified target percentage before moving on to identify the next reef.

So how does this help save the coal reefs? The data collected in the game will be sent one of NASA’s supercomputers, the Pleiades. The computer then analyses the data to identify and evaluate the health of the coral reefs around the world, which then leads to the next course of action: preserving them.

Check out the game trailer below.

The free-to-play game is currently available on iOS, with an Android rollout expected soon.

Principal investigator Ved Chirayath, who developed the network behind the Neural Multi-Modal Observation and Training Network (NeMO-Net), said in a press release: “NeMO-Net leverages the most powerful force on this planet: not a fancy camera or a supercomputer, but people. Anyone, even a first grader, can play this game and sort through these data to help us map one of the most beautiful forms of life we know of.”

