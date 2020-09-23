Naughty Dog teases “exciting things” for ‘The Last Of Us’ Day

Naughty Dog has revealed that it has “exciting things” planned for The Last Of Us Day on Saturday, September 26.

The developer took to Twitter to tease the annual The Last Of Us celebrations, alongside the a name change for the event. The event will now be called The Last Of Us Day, instead of the original name Outbreak Day, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the last 7 years, September 26 has been our opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible passion of The Last of Us community,” said the developer. “However, as we thought about the events of the last year and the challenges we all continue to face with COVID-19, we didn’t feel right continuing on under the ‘Outbreak Day’ banner.”

“We have a lot of exciting things planned and we can’t wait to share them with you in just a few days,” Naughty Dog added, although it did not reveal any details on what fans on expect come Saturday.

Check out the tweet below.

The annual day for The Last Of Us first kicked off in 2013, in celebration of its lore and the passionate community. Fans have since taken to Twitter to share their theories about what Naughty Dog has install for fans, from the release of a Factions multiplayer for The Last Of Us Part II to a new DLC.

Factions was initially set to debut alongside the base The Last Of Us Part II game, but Naughty Dog later decided release the mode as a standalone games.

The Last Of Us Part II is currently available exclusively on PS4. At release, NME’s Jordon Oloman gave the game a glowing five-star review. Last month, the game also received a Grounded update last month, which introduced a perma-death mode and other gameplay modifiers.