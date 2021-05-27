Naughty Dog’s ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ is coming to PC

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog’s acclaimed PlayStation-exclusive title Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be released on PC.

The news was shared by Sony during its recent presentation to investors. On slide 26 of the 37-page presentation, Sony listed Uncharted 4 as one of the games that will be ported over to PC, much like Days Gone which launched on PC in late April. No release date has been announced.

Wrapping up lead protagonist Nathan Drake’s story arc that began in the first game, Uncharted 4 sees him going on one final treasure hunt before retiring.

Sony’s decision to port over several of its iconic PlayStation-exclusive IPs to PC stems from its strategy to sell more games to players in China and India, where PC gaming is far more popular than console gaming.

In February, Sony CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that more PlayStation-exclusive titles will be released for PC. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognise the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward,” he said at the time.

He added: “Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it’s a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.”

Sony’s commitment to releasing games on PC began in 2020, when the company ported its acclaimed 2019 title Horizon Zero Dawn to PC. The game’s highly anticipated sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is scheduled for release on PS4 and PS5 later this year, although a PC release has yet to be announced.

In other Uncharted news, a new image of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming live-action Uncharted film – courtesy of The New York Times – has surfaced. The film will explore the earlier exploits of Nathan Drake (played by Holland).

Despite Holland revealing that he was nervous about his portrayal of the iconic character and admitting that he may have “made a mistake”, Nolan North – who notably voiced Drake in the games – praised Holland’s performance.

The Uncharted film is scheduled for release in February 2022.