‘NBA 2K21’ pricing suggests next-gen games could be more expensive

NBA 2K21 is set to release later this year and its retail price for PS5 and Xbox Series X hints that next-gen games could be getting a price increase.

In a press release from publisher 2K Games , the company stated that NBA 2K21 will retail for $59.99 (£54.99) on current gaming platforms while the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be increased to $69.99 (£64.99).

This price inflation will mark the first increment since the jump to the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation which went from $49.99 (£44.99) to the current $59.99 (£54.99) recommended retail price.

Multiple games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers have stated that players who purchase the title on current console systems will be eligible for a free upgrade to the next-gen version once released. Players who wish to upgrade their current-gen version of NBA 2K21 to the upcoming consoles will be required to either purchase the game again or the Mamba Forever Edition.

The special edition will retail for $99.99 (£84.99) and include access to the next-gen version. However, players who purchase either the PS4 or Xbox One edition will only be upgraded to the standard edition of the game.

“NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise,” stated Greg Thomas, president of developer Visual Concepts. “We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology.”

In related news, Shawn Layden, a former executive for PlayStation, shared his thoughts on the current AAA game model. In a digital version of the Gamelab Live conference, Layden stated that the cost of creating games is increasing and “the problem with that model is it’s just not sustainable.”