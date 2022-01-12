‘NBA 2K22’ “Hunt For Glory” season tips off on January 14

2K has revealed an in-depth look into the next season of the MyTeam mode in NBA 2K22, as well as what’s new in career mode, and more.

“Hunt For Glory” will tip off on January 14 and bring with it new MyTeam items, animations and clothing items for your MyPlayer in career mode.

MyCareer players can work towards new Level 40 rewards including a new jumpshot animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have ​​reached Level 40 in four different Seasons.

In a post on the NBA 2K22 website, it was also revealed that players would be able to earn a special Candance Parker item:

“WNBA superstar Candace Parker, is coming to MyTEAM as a Diamond Coach. This 2-time WNBA champion & 2-time MVP has an all-time resume, and can now lead your best lineup in MyTEAM! You can earn her card by reaching Level 35 this season.”

Players that reach Level 40 in MyTeam during the season will earn Galaxy Opal Yao Ming. Players who have completed Unlimited’s Showdown Tier in Season 3 will be able to unlock the player on day 1.

Players can earn 8 more Galaxy Opal reward cards in Season 4 of NBA 2K22. Earn Danny Granger by completing the Galaxy Opal tier in Unlimited, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for earning 6 rings in Limited, Terry Cummings for reaching 1,000 total wins in Triple Threat, and the first Galaxy Opal Token Reward player, Baron Davis! Plus, look for Maurice Lucas at the top of the Season Ascension, and Spurs legend Tony Parker in Draft.

