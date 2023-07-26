Ne-Yo has beaten Wale and Lupe Fiasco in ‘Street Fighter’

Ne-Yo has shared that he’s a huge fan of Street Fighter, having played and defeated artists like Wale and Lupe Fiasco to become a fighting game luminary in the industry.

In an interview with Kotaku, the singer said how much he adores Street Fighter and how impressed he was with the improvements in Street Fighter 6. “[Capcom has] definitely taken the street element of Street Fighter and ramped that up. I think it’s a cool thing that they’ve done,” he said, referring to the open-world twist on the longstanding series.

“I’m trying to get into the whole adventure game part of Street Fighter. It’s not something that I’m accustomed to with Street Fighters, so I’m kinda wrapping my head around it,” he added.

Ne-Yo takes his PlayStation 5 with him on tour in a “new personal tradition” in order to handle the stresses that his work throws at him. “As you can probably imagine, I live a somewhat energetic and active life [and] deal with a lot of people all the time.”

“Most of my fans are really cool [but] every now and then you come across that jerk,” Ne-Yo admitted, adding that gaming is the outlet for annoyance with these entitled fans as he has his main Ryu “toss a fireball and [he’s] good”.

Moreover, Ne-Yo divulged that he plays Street Fighter with artists as well as the team he tours with, saying: “I was playing Wale in Street Fighter regularly for a little while. He just finally got tired of losing, so he stopped playing me.

“There was a point in time where Lupe Fiasco was supposed to be like really, really good at Street Fighter. I played him. He’s decent.”

