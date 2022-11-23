‘Need for Speed: Unbound’ system requirements and launch times confirmed

EA has confirmed the system requirements for Need for Speed: Unbound, along with information on when the racing game will launch across the globe.

In a blog published yesterday (November 22), EA outlined everything fans need to know about Need for Speed: Unbound‘s launch – including details on preloading and early access, system requirements for PC players, and what time the game will release.

For PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms, preloading for Need for Speed: Unbound will begin on November 24 at 4PM GMT. For PS5, there are two separate times – Palace Edition owners can start their preload from November 27 at 7AM GMT, while standard edition users can preload the game from November 30 at 7AM GMT.

As for when Need for Speed: Unbound launches, Palace Edition and EA Play users can start playing the game from November 29 at 7AM GMT, with a regional map for the launch available to check here. For everyone else, the game launches on December 2 at 7AM GMT / 8AM CET / 2AM ET.

Minimum and recommended system requirements have also been shared, which PC users can check out below.

Need for Speed Unbound minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i5-8600 or equivelant

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: AMD RX 570 / Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

Need for Speed Unbound recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX5700 / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or equivelant

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 1 Mbps or faster internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB+

For console players, EA has confirmed that Need for Speed: Unbound will run in 4K resolution at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms, while the Xbox Series S version will run at 60FPS in 1280p.

Earlier in the month, EA shared footage of A$AP Rocky getting a first-look at his custom car from the game.