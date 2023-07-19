‘Neopets’ is back and this time there are no NFTs in sight

Neopets, one of the most successful browser games that emerged in the late ’90s, is back and its future will be directed by a “newly united” team.

In a post to Medium, The Neopets Team (TNT) issued an update to fans of the virtual pet website. “A management buyout deal was struck, allowing the two Neopets teams to combine forces and become an independent company,” it explained (via GamesRadar).

Advertisement

“Free from the corporate baggage that existed in the past, the newly united TNT has now been entrusted with the decision-making and overall brand strategy of Neopets, enabling them to work solely on the betterment of the entire Neopets game and community,” continued TNT.

This is in reference to the number of owners that the site has had over the years – from an independent duo of developers, to Viacom, to JumpStart Games, to NetDragon.

Last month, JumpStart Games shut down, leaving NetDragon as its only parent company. However, the agreement has created a new company – World of Neopia, Inc. – which will be running Neopets from now on.

“This magical community deserves to thrive, not just survive,” said TNT, adding that over $4million (£3.07million) has been raised in funding in this year alone from investors and that there is a World of Neopets mobile game in the works. “The Neopets Team is, for the first time in over a decade, equipped to make meaningful changes in pursuit of a Neopian renaissance,” it concluded.

Perhaps most pertinently for fans, the Neopets Metaverse is shutting down, repurposing its assets for the new mobile game, and there are no intentions to use cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in World of Neopets.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, EA Sports has spoken out about fans who find the inclusion of female football players in EA Sports FC 24‘s Ultimate Team unbelievable.