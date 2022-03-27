Netflix acquires game developer Boss Fight Entertainment

Netflix has made another acquisition in video games by bringing in Boss Fight Entertainment, the third studio to be purchased by the service.

Netflix announced the news in a statement from Amir Rahimi, the company’s vice president of game studios.

“Since we launched mobile games to our members around the world just four months ago, we’ve been expanding our games catalogue bit by bit as we build out our in-house creative development team. So today, we’re excited to announce that Boss Fight Entertainment is joining Netflix.”

“This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them,” Rahimi continued. The studio is known for mobile title Dungeon Boss.

Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy, Bill Jackson, and Scott Winsett. The founders stated, “Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play.”

Today, we’re excited to announce that Boss Fight Entertainment is joining Netflix! https://t.co/6CWZWDNGqe — Boss Fight (@BossFightEnt) March 24, 2022

They continued, “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetisation. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

In September 2021, Netflix announced that it was purchasing Oxenfree developer Night School Studios. “We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” Netflix said at the time.

The following month, Netflix reassured investors that it would not be rushing to acquire game studios but wouldn’t turn down a good opportunity.

The streaming service then partnered with games agency RocketRide Games to help expand its library of titles.

