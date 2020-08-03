Netflix announces film adaptation of ‘Beyond Good & Evil’

Netflix has revealed that it is currently working on a film adaptation of Ubisoft’s 2003 sci-fi cult classic video game, Beyond Good & Evil.

The upcoming movie was revealed exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that the project is currently in “early development”. However, the Beyond Good & Evil film already has its director, Pokémon Detective Pikachu’s Rob Letterman.

The project is set to be a “hybrid live-action/animated feature” that will be produced by Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin for Ubisoft Film & Television. Netflix is also looking for writers to adapt the video game, so it’s unclear how faithful the project will be to the game’s plot.

Netflix has since confirmed the Beyond Good & Evil adaptation, with a tweet on its NXOnNetflix account. Check out the post below.

☠️☠️☠️ Some good news for Beyond Good & Evil fans ☠️☠️☠️ A Netflix feature film adaptation of @Ubisoft's epic space pirate adventure is in development! pic.twitter.com/H5uMIXhir6 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 31, 2020

In a separate statement, Ubisoft said that it is “excited to work with Netflix on the Beyond Good & Evil feature film and we look forward to sharing more in the future”.

The news of a Beyond Good & Evil film adaptation comes just days after Variety reported that Netflix is working on a Splinter Cell anime series. The Splinter Cell franchise is also published by Ubisoft.

A sequel to Beyond Good & Evil was officially announced by Ubisoft back at E3 2017. The last update regarding the game was in November 2019, when the company detailed character customisation options and world lore. The publisher has yet to announce a release window nor targeted launch platforms for the upcoming game.