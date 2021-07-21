Netflix gaming will focus on mobile first – could launch next year

Netflix has announced the first official details of its previously rumoured gaming division in a letter to investors.

The letter, acquired by The Wrap, provides the first real insight into Netflix’s new gaming division. According to the letter sent to investors, the platform will first focus on providing mobile games through its subscription service.

In the letter, Netflix’s management details its motivations for expanding into gaming: “We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV.”

“Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series,” the letter states.

Mobile games on the platform could arrive as soon as next year, and the service will then be further developed. Data miner Steve Moser recently uncovered numerous pieces of information which could hint at where Netflix wants to take its gaming service.

Netflix’s gaming feature has a current working name of “Shark” and is represented by this image in their iOS app: a shark fin. Could an image of PS5 controllers and Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima (director’s cut coming Aug. 20th) indicate a partnership with $SONY? Cc @HedgeyeComm $NFLX pic.twitter.com/FLghlRlu20 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 15, 2021

Moser found that Netflix’s gaming efforts have an internal name of ‘Shark’ and that the files also contained images of a PS5 controller and the Ghost Of Tsushima cover art. While there’s no additional confirmation on what this could mean, Sony and Netflix could potentially be working together on creating an Xbox Game Pass competitor.

Netflix hired ex-EA and Facebook executive Mike Verdu last week, who will head up the platform’s move into the video games industry. Verdu has a number of years in the gaming industry under his belt, so it would appear his hiring is yet another indication of how committed the platform is to gaming.

The platform has previously experimented with interactive content, releasing a playable Black Mirror episode that featured a branching narrative. The episode, titled Bandersnatch, would periodically allow viewers to make decision for the main protagonist

