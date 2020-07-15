Netflix’s ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ anime series is coming later this year

Netflix‘s previously announced Dragon Dogma’s anime now has a confirmed date for later this year.

The series is expected to land on September 17 and is based upon the 2012 role-playing game from Capcom. Little information has been provided as of yet, however the Netflix page for the anime is up and provides a description of the show that states: “Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses humanity.”

The Dragon Dogma’s Twitter page has also provided alternate description which reads: “A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart.”

Alongside the additional description, several stills from the series have also been shared. You can check them out in the tweet below:

A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart. 🔥@Netflix Original Anime Series Dragon's Dogma releases worldwide on September 17, 2020

🐉 https://t.co/Eu6FKFOJjr pic.twitter.com/yxWD74oTWm — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) July 15, 2020

The series is being produced by Japanese animation company, Sublimation. Previous titles the studio has worked on include Tokyo Ghoul and the recently released Weathering With You.

Dragon’s Dogma will join Netflix’s library of various other anime titles based on video games. Konami‘s Castlevania previously received the treatment and has since spammed over three seasons since 2017. Each season has garnered critical acclaim, praising the animation design and passion from the source material.

In recent Cyberpunk 2077 presentation, it was revealed that the game would be getting an anime titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The show will be produced by Studio Trigger, most notably known for the anime Promare, and will be releasing on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix has also commissioned a show based around the platformer Cuphead. The show is titled The Cuphead Show and a recent teaser gave fans their first glimpse of the series in motion.