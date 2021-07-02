NetherRealm focusing on next project, end of ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios has announced that it will no longer develop DLC for the game and will focus on its next unannounced project.

The announcement was made on the Mortal Kombat Twitter account, which read: “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end.”

The tweet doesn’t mention the next project, but the studio posted a job listing online on April 17, looking for a Software Engineer. The description says: “NetherRealm Studios, a division of WB Games Inc. seeks a Software Engineer to work as part of the programming team behind the Mortal Kombat franchise.”

“This is an opportunity to show your skills and grow with a team of talented engineers working on a wide range of tasks for future titles.”

Fans responses to the initial NetherRealm tweet ranged from understanding to frustrated, mainly at the idea that they felt this announcement should have been made a while ago. This also comes after a rumoured Marvel Comics fighting game is being worked on at NetherRealm Studios, with Injustice and Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boone seemingly fanning the flames.

He said in a tweet about James Gunn announcing a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date: “Wow. @JamesGunn has managed to work on DC and MARVEL movies. That’s impressive.”

