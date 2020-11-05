New ‘Among Us’ patch adds anonymous voting, task bar modes

Innersloth has released a patch for its viral game Among Us, which adds a number of new features like anonymous voting and colourblind support.

The update will allow room hosts to utilise new features, such as the much-requested anonymous voting and additional task bar modes. Instead of having the bar move linearly when players finish tasks, it can be changed to either only updating during meetings or to remove the bar entirely.

Colourblind support for the game has also been introduced, specifically to the wire-fixing task, with the addition of symbols. The game will now also show cosmetics, such as hats or a fried egg, during meetings instead of during the round.

The developer also revealed that it has “lots of things planned” for the games’ future, although it said that none of them are set in stone. “We play things pretty loose so we can tackle what we think the game needs most. We also don’t want to promise anything and then not provide it so it’s a scary thing to share,” it said.

However, Innersloth noted four “big things” that it currently has roadmapped. They include user accounts that will allow players to report others for toxic behaviour or hacking, alongside a new map, which will feature never-before-seen tasks. Other features in the pipeline are more localisations of the game and additional colourblind support.

In the patch notes, the developer also addressed the recent cases of cheating in Among Us. “It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast,” it stated, noting that the update “seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too”.

“There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process,” Innersloth added. “Also rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe. If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room.”

Last month, US House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started a Twitch channel to stream herself playing Among Us in order to “get out the vote” for the recent US presidential election. She started her first-ever livestream on October 20, with fellow Rep. Ilman Omar, as well as popular Twitch streamers such as HasanAbi and Pokimane.

The stream was one of Twitch’s biggest, peaking at 439,000 concurrent viewers with an average of 355,000 people watching, according to the data metric site Twitch Tracker. The stream’s viewer peak also placed it as the 17th highest of all time.