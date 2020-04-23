New ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ patch tries to fix bell economy

Nintendo has put in place measures to fix the Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ in-game economy in the game’s new patch.

When players log in to Ver 1.2.0 of the game, which arrived today (April 23), they’ll receive a new letter from the Bank of Nook which informs them interest rates for saving accounts on bells (the in-game currency) have fallen. To make up for this, players have been gifted a world map as well as a bell bag rug. Neither the letter nor the patch state just how much the interest rates have been reduced by.

Although Nintendo has yet to provide a specific reason for the change, Polygon has noted that the in-game currency had been “hilariously easy to game”, citing various exploits such as the turnip.exchange website and time traveling.

Besides the reduced interest rates, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update also adds two new vendors, Leif and Reed, who will visit your island. It also introduces four new events: Nature Day from April 23 to May 4, May Day Tour from May 1 to 7, International Museum Day from May 18 to 31 and Wedding Season from June 1 to 30.

Check out the trailer for the Ver 1.2.0 patch here.

Earlier this month, Nintendo introduced Animal Crossing: New Horizons user icons during the system update for the Switch. Ver 10.0.0 of the firmware adds icons for the characters of Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy, Isabelle, Wilbur, C.J. and Flick.

Moreover, the update also added the ability for users to remap the analog stick and button configuration of their controllers. Players can now also transfer software data from system memory to an SD card and vice versa, freeing up storage space on the Switch console.