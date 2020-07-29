New ‘Animal Crossing’ update to add fireworks, cloud saves and dreams

A second Summer update for Nintendo’s hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been announced, and will bring with it a slew of new additions when it launches later this week.

‘Summer Update – Wave 2’ was revealed through the game’s Twitter account, alongside a new trailer. The update is set to launch on July 30 and will be free for all players.

The upcoming update will introduce new features into the game, including fireworks shows, dreams and, most importantly, cloud saves. The additions have been detailed by Nintendo via a press release.

Check out the tweet below.

[Announcement]

🎆 Weekly fireworks shows in August!

🛌 Visit other players’ islands in a dream!

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 2 lights up the sky on 7/30.

The fireworks shows will be a regular occurrence, taking place every Sunday evening in August at 7pm local time across the world. Players will be able to buy raffle tickets during these events to earn prizes. “Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky,” says Nintendo.

When it comes to dreaming, Nintendo says players will be able to take a nap in any bed in their house. “While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna,” the company explains.

“Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a ‘Dream Address’ which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content.”

The biggest part of the update for most players however, will be the introduction of cloud saves. Players will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use the service, which backs up islands at regular intervals in a process separate to the usual cloud save feature.

Nintendo notes that “if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, you may be able to recover your island paradise as long as you’ve enabled island backup”. It also announced that a new function “specific to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to move users and save data to another system is planned for later this year”.