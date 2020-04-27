Repsawn delays ‘Apex Legends’ Season 5, introduces new time-limited mode

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Season 5 of Apex Legends will now start on May 12, a week later than originally planned.

The game’s design director, Jason McCord, confirmed the delay through an official blog post which also detailed the company’s plans for wrapping up the ongoing Season 4 with a brand-new limited-time mode.

McCord did not provide a reason for the postponement but did state that this move should give players more time to grind out their battle passes and attempt to reach a higher level in ranked matches before Season 4 wraps up. The post also teased that the developer plans to “start experimenting with the core gameplay” and the upcoming season will “introduce even more twists”.

In the meantime, players will get to experience a new time-limited Battle Armor mode, which will begin tomorrow (April 28). Battle Armor will take place on the game’s World’s Edge map with rotations happening every few days that will limit players to only one armor type.

McCord also noted that every player will drop into matches with the same armor type, as well as a P2020 weapon. Apart from Shield Cells and batteries, no other kind of armor will spawn.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 4, 2019.

In other EA news, the company has confirmed that its World War II first-person shooter Battlefield V will receive its final major update in June. The game’s current campaign, Chapter 6: Into The Jungle, will be its last, with the final update in June being a standalone expansion. Into The Jungle ends on April 29. A solidified release date for the game’s final update has not been revealed yet.