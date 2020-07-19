New ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ trailer sheds light on Eivor’s story

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that details the backstory of protagonist Eivor and what the Viking chief will face in the upcoming game.

The cinematic video, titled Eivor’s Fate, features what seems to be a mix of pre-rendered cutscenes and in-game footage of Eivor (who is portrayed as male in the trailer) as he journeys from his homeland to conquer the British isles.

The narrator, who is presumably some sort of wise sage, says that she can see Evior’s fate and that his quest for glory “will cost [him] everything”. The trailer also includes glimpses of the different landscapes in the game, as well as a myriad of enemies.

Watch the new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla trailer below.

Ubisoft previously released a gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla during its Ubisoft Forward event on July 12. It highlighted features such as settlements that can be upgraded, large-scale battles called assaults and an overhauled combat system.

The company also previously revealed that the protagonist Eivor can be played as either male or female, and their gender can be changed at any point throughout the game. “It was important to make this option available for the player,” game director Eric Baptizat said.

A comic book series based on the game is also set to be published by Dark Horse Comics. Titled Song Of Glory, the limited-run series will follow Eivor, who is portrayed as a female character in the comics, as she “observes a village raided by a neighbouring kingdom [and] seizes the attack in her own favour”.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to launch on November 17 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will also be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X thereafter.