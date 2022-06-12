New Atlus-inspired RPG ‘Demonschool’ has been announced

New school-based strategy RPG Demonschool has just been announced during the PC Gaming Show.

The game is developed by Necrosoft Games, known for Oh, Deer!, Gunhouse, and the upcoming Hyper Gunsport. While the game may bear some resemblance to the original Persona and the Persona 2 duology, creative director Brandon Sheffield points to another Atlus title as a key inspiration.

The DS title Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor was a larger influence on the game, with Sheffield stating that, “there are only so many ways you can make realistically proportioned human characters in this kind of isometric space. And of course with demons and relationship building it all gets a bit Persona-y. But really, it’s more of a Shin Megami Tensei offshoot than anything.”

Sheffield also brings up a comparison to Yakuza when talking about the game’s pacing; stating that “you’re free to do whatever sidequests you want, goof around with minigames, just wander, whatever.” There are certain events that advance the weekly schedule the game is built around, but outside of those instances players are free to take their time.

Demonschool is set to release on PC in 2023.

Elsewhere, today has been packed with exciting news for those who play on PC. Persona 5 is coming to the platform and Xbox Game Pass in October 2022, and the series’ third and fourth entries are “coming soon”.

