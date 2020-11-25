New ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ patch will be incompatible with current save files

Larian Studios has revealed that an upcoming patch for Baldur’s Gate III will break current game saves.

In a pre-patch announcement about the forthcoming Patch 3, the developer noted that the update will be the first since the game’s early release to come with “changes that affect story”. As a result, the patch will also render current saved games incompatible with future versions of the game.

Baldur’s Gate III is currently in early access, and game-breaking updates like these are expected to be commonplace moving ahead. However, Larian has also given players a way to continue playing their saved games on a preview version of the game.

Advertisement

Steam gamers will be able to continue older games through an unpatched, “secondary branch” of Baldur’s Gate. Larian has detailed how to access the mode here, however, this option is not available to Google Stadia users. The company advises gamers who’d rather avoid playing through this secondary branch instead to skip this update altogether.

While Larian Studios acknowledges that the patching process may draw some ire from its fans, it says the hiccups are part of the early access experience.

“We know that having to switch branches may be annoying, but this is part of early access,” Larian Studios said. “All the feedback we’ve been gathering from your adventures and posts will go right into these patches, so next time you play it’ll feel like an experience you’ve helped to create.”

Last month, Larian Studios released the first-ever patch for Baldur’s Gate III. However, it subsequently rolled back the update after an issue with saved games. The game is currently available for PC and Mac via Steam, as well as on the Google Stadia.