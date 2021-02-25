New battle royale game ‘PUBG: New State’ coming to mobile this year

PUBG Studio, developer of the original Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, has announced PUBG: New State, the sequel to PUBG Mobile.

The game will be coming to iOS and Android later this year, but players can already pre-register for it on the Google Play Store.

Set in 2051 on a new 8×8 kilometre map called Troi, PUBG: New State builds on the original game’s battle royale formula. The futuristic setting however should mean the game will introduce new mechanics and gadgets to the series.

Advertisement

“The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive,” a description on the game’s store listing reads.

As the announcement trailer shows, PUBG: New State will be pushing photorealistic graphics on mobile to the next level with use of Global Illumination technology.

Check out the clip below:

Unlike PUBG Mobile, which was developed by Tencent, PUBG: New State is being handled entirely in-house.

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest games in the world, becoming the highest grossing mobile title in 2020, generating over $1.1billion in revenue.

Advertisement

With that popularity, the game is also rife with cheaters. During one week in December, over 2 million accounts were banned for cheating.

Previously, publisher Krafton had revealed that it is working on two new PUBG games expected by 2022, so another game announcement is imminent. That’s not including survival horror title The Callisto Protocol, which is also set in the PUBG universe.