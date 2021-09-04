New ‘Battlefield 2042’ gameplay footage showcases specialist operators

New Battlefield 2042 gameplay footage has been released by EA DICE and it outlines some of the game’s specialist operators.

The footage released on Twitter features a series of specialists including Webster Mackay, Wikus ‘Caspter’ Van Daele, Maria Falck, and Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky.

Each specialist is equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty while also offering fully customisable loadouts.

Webster Mackay’s specialism is a grappling hook that’s able to create new routes for players to travel around, thereby dodging an attack or creeping up on an enemy. He also has increased ability when aiming down sights and ziplining thanks to his Nimble trait.

Alternatively, there’s Maria Falck, a support class who is able to heal from afar via her S21 Syrette pistol. Her trait is that of Combat Surgeon, so she can revive fallen teammates.

Then there’s Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky who can deploy a sentry gun via his SG-36 Sentry System specialism. His trait is the appropriately named Sentry Operator where – you guessed it – he can deploy sentries to shoot at enemies.

Finally, Wikus ‘Caspter’ Van Daele’s specialism is his OV-P Recon Drone which can reveal enemy positions as well as disrupt their electronics. Alongside that is his Movement Sensor trait which means he can detect incoming threats.

Battlefield 2042 is expected to launch with 10 specialists from day one so we should see more details on the remaining specialists soon.

A recent accidental listing has suggested that the Battlefield 2042 beta for players who have pre-ordered the game could start as soon as next week.

Last month, EA warned that anyone breaking the beta NDA could face a ban from the full game.

In other gaming news, Toshiba has warned that games console shortages could last until 2023 due to an ongoing shortage of power-regulating chips.