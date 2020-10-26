New ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ mode will be a PlayStation exclusive

Activision has announced that the PlayStation versions of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will receive exclusive access to a new Zombies mode.

The publisher revealed and detailed the new co-op mode, called Zombies Onslaught, through a new post on the official PlayStation Blog. The mode will be exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 for about a year, until November 1, 2021, after which it will be released for other platforms.

Zombies Onslaught will be a two-player co-op mode that pits gamers against waves of increasingly difficult zombie hordes. The mode will drop two players into various locations based on multiplayer maps, while equipped with their custom loadouts from the traditional Zombies and multiplayer modes.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

When dropped into a map in Onslaught mode, players will be restricted to a smaller map by a Dark Aether orb. Zombies will then began spawning in waves, with each subsequent wave being harder to kill. Upon defeating enough zombies, the Dark Aether Orb will shift to another location on the map.

The game’s lead writer, James Mattone, also warns that waves of zombies will also include Elite enemies, which are “more powerful adversaries compared to the regular zombified masses”. He also urges players to make Elite zombies their primary targets, as “the restricted area can bring them within arm’s length, which is all they need to bring you and your duo down”.

Players will receive either a Bronze, Silver or Gold ranking according to the number of Elite zombies they can defeat. The ranks will equip players with rewards for use across both Zombies and regular Multiplayer modes.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on November 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.