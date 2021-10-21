New details from ‘Stellaris’ aquatic species DLC revealed

Sci-fi strategy game Stellaris is getting a whole load of new species thanks to the upcoming Aquatics species DLC.

Paradox Interactive has revealed new details from the Aquatics DLC – an upcoming Stellaris update that adds ocean-dwellers and water-themed ships. There’s even a new trailer, too.

“Embrace the life of a seafaring civilisation,” reads the video description. “Sail the open expanses of the galaxy with Stellaris’ most immersive pack yet: the Aquatics Species Pack!”

Advertisement

“As the tides ebb and flow, so can life emerge anew,” says a mysterious voice in the trailer. “If you have the wisdom to look.”

The most significant addition is the Dolphinoid race – an aquatic-based civilisation resembling humanoid dolphins.

“Dolphinoids have finally been added to the game, and the future is looking brighter than ever before,” said game director Daniel Moregård in a developer diary. “Dolphinoids have been used in narrative examples during design meetings for many years, even prior to the release of Stellaris back in 2016, so I am particularly happy to see them finally becoming a reality.”

The upcoming DLC will include 16 new portraits, a new set of water-themed ships (presumably as seen in the trailer), alongside two new origins, a new civic, the Aquatic species trait and a new ascension perk.

Interestingly, one of the new origins is “Here Be Dragons” – granting your empire a unique relationship with an Ether Drake guardian. It will even protect your homeworld, as long as you keep it happy.

Advertisement

Primarily, the DLC will focus on the Dolphinoids and improving their empire, with origins such as Ocean Paradise, which allow you to start on a size 30 planet filled with resources.

“When combined with the Aquatics Species Trait and the Hydrocentric Ascension Perk, the Ocean Paradise origin gives significant advantages to starting with an Aquatic species,” said Moregård.

Meanwhile, the Hearts of Iron IV DLC No Step Back is coming next month, adding new features and improvements to the Soviet Union.