New ‘Deus Ex’ game reported to be in “very early” development at Eidos-Montréal

Work on a new Deus Ex game has reportedly begun at Eidos-Montréal.

The series, which began with the original Deus Ex game in 2000, has been paused since Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which was released in August 2016.

According to a new report from Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, however, the Deus Ex series is now set to resume, with developers Eidos-Montréal working on a new game.

Schreier added that the project is still in the “very very early” stages of development at this time.

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired "kids on bikes" game that was rumored recently. They're now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

Elias Toufexis, who voiced lead character Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, said in a tweet yesterday (November 1): “I’m glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new #DeusEx. Please stop asking me because I don’t know anything about it or if Adam Jensen is even going to be a part of it.

“I love the series and I hope to play Jensen again. I have zero info!”

I’m glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new #DeusEx. Please stop asking me because I don’t know anything about it or if Adam Jensen is even going to be a part of it. I love the series and I hope to play Jensen again. I have zero info! https://t.co/CRaoRjJkzg — 𝙴𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚜 𝚃𝚘𝚞𝚏𝚎𝚡𝚒𝚜 (@EliasToufexis) November 1, 2022

Asked by one of his followers if he hated being asked by Deus Ex fans for updates on the game, Toufexis clarified: “I don’t hate it really; I just wish I had some answers.”

Eidos-Montréal was formally acquired by Embracer Group back in August, and announced back in September that it was now the owner of Deux Ex.

“As we’ve left Square Enix Ltd and joined the Embracer Group, we are starting an exciting new chapter in Eidos-Montréal’s history,” the company said in a statement.

“To put things simply, the big change is that Eidos-Montréal (or its affiliates) is now the owner of the games it developed, like the Deus Ex and Thief games, and the controller of the data obtained from the various gameplay metrics tracked in its titles.”