New ‘Fallout: London’ trailer reveals release window for “DLC-sized” mod

A new trailer for fan-developed Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has shown off some in-game footage and given the game a rough release date.

The downloadable content sized mod for the Bethesda game is now set to release sometime in 2023, with the development team creating new quests, stories, and open-world environments to explore.

You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Advertisement

In the mod, players will be able to explore an original story in a post-apocalyptic London from the Fallout universe. Even though Fallout: London isn’t an official expansion to the franchise, the development team has previously stated that it wants to adhere to the series’ canon, and make sure that any new concepts feel like they fit within the franchise.

Last month NME sat down with project lead Dean Carter, who revealed that Fallout: London will have original music written specifically for the mod, which will aim to parody classic British music like The Beatles and David Bowie.

‘Nuclear Submarine’ will blend The Beatles with Fallout‘s signature atom punk culture, for example.

Carter also revealed that Fallout franchise alums Ron Perlman and Liam Neeson were approached for the mod, with Perlman’s agent telling the group that it “couldn’t ever afford him,” whilst Neeson simply said he was no longer interested in doing work for the franchise.

Advertisement

“Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenised with their American counterparts,” reads the trailer description. “It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.”

In other news, Hideo Kojima has revealed that he scrapped a game concept due to it being similar to TV series The Boys.