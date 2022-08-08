New ‘Fatal Fury’ game announced at Evo 2022

This year’s Evolution Championship Series (Evo) took place in Las Vegas over the weekend (August 5 – 7) and amongst the gaming tournaments, interviews, exhibitions and more, publisher SNK released a short video announcing a brand new Fatal Fury game.

The clip, which is just 30 seconds long, shows a single piece of artwork which appears to feature a fresh and refined version of Rock Howard, the main protagonist of Garou: Mark Of The Wolves.

Garou was the last main Fatal Fury game released, meaning it’s been over 20 years since the characters have appeared in their own series. They’ve still been cropping up elsewhere, from brawling in Super Smash Bros. to dating in King of Fighters for Girls.

The announcement doesn’t give much else away unfortunately, as the artwork was the only detail revealed. While publisher SNK remains tight-lipped, it’s anyone’s guess as to when we can expect the new Fatal Fury instalment.

In a tweet posted by SNK, the publisher said, “Legends never die… After more than 20 years, Fatal Fury / Garou is coming back! Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!”

One significant hint dropped by the publisher though, is the zoomed-in signature of Aki Senno (also known as Tonko), an illustrator who has been with SNK for over 25 years and has worked as an artist on King of Fighters, Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown series amongst others.

Her most recognised role, and the one most relevant to this announcement, is her work on 1999’s Garou. Senno’s return will likely be good news for fans, as it suggests SNK will stick with the series’ original style.

