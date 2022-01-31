New ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ sequel info will be shared this year, says producer

New information about Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two is set to be revealed sometime this year.

During the Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary event held in Japan today (January 31), the game’s original director Yoshinori Kitase stated that he was going to reveal the first details about Remake part two during the event (thanks, VGC).

“We are hard at work on Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [part two]… there will be more information… this year if we can,” Kitase said, in a translation provided to VGC by PushDustIn.

Additionally, Kitase also confirmed that the game will be revealed this year, saying, “Well yeah. We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months, we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!”

Last year, following the launch of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode Intergrade and Episode Intermission, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about what Final Fantasy 7 fans can expect from part two, saying that he’s happy with how the first game made players feel and also confirming some new changes that will be added to the sequel, including a world map that “leverages the vastness of the world”.

Remake‘s director Tetsuya Nomura has also previously stated that part two will take place directly after the events of Intermission and will find Cloud running around in the wild, with a different atmosphere.

