New footage of cancelled THQ ‘The Avengers’ game emerges

Footage of The Avengers, a cancelled 2012 game for the Xbox 360, has emerged, offering new insight into how the game would have played.

This new glimpse comes from a community of game preservationists known as Obscure Gamers, who obtained the footage from a hard drive. The footage highlights the cancelled title’s a first-person experience, which allows gamers to play as popular Avengers heores such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the Hulk.

Players would also seemingly have been able to play co-operatively through a variety of missions as well as level up their character and earn new perks.

Environments and certain character models are early builds, but the gameplay manages to give a sense of how the game would have played – specifically highlighting how each individuals powers would have been utilised in the game.

Watch the full footage below.

The Avengers was originally set to coincide with the 2012 film of the same name. The project was eventually cancelled after publisher THQ fell into financial difficulty and was forced to shut down.

A new Avengers game, Marvel’s Avengers developed by Crystal Dynamics, is set to be released this September. It will also feature a co-operative experience and allow players to upgrade their characters. Further updates will also introduce new areas and characters.

An event is set to take place later this month known as Marvel’s Avengers War Table, which aims to give players a look into new gameplay and also give them a feel for how co-op will work within the game.