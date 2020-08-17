New ‘Fortnite’ bundle features skins from DC villians

Epic Games has announced a new DC villain-themed DLC bundle for Fortnite, titled The Last Laugh, which is set to launch this November.

The Last Laugh bundle was revealed through the Fortnite website and will set players back US$30. It comes with The Joker and Poison Ivy skins, as well as a new Midas Rex outfit.

In addition, the pack will include 1,000 V-Bucks, three Back Blings (Laugh Riot, Back Bloom and Midas Crest), four Pickaxes (Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe and Kingmaker), and one Pick A Card Contrail.

The bundle will be available for digital or physical purchase on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and will “arrive in time for the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-generation consoles,” hinting that the upcoming consoles from Sony and Microsoft will both be available by then.

Epic Games also notes that while it doesn’t have any details for players on mobile and PC platforms just yet, it promises to “share how you’ll be able to purchase the Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle soon.”

In other Fortnite news, the popular online multiplayer battle royale was recently removed from iOS and Android storefronts after Epic Games introduced its own direct payment system in the game to get around Apple’s and Google’s service charge that the the storefronts normally take on each in-app purchase.

Although the game has been removed from the storefronts, the game is still currently available if players already have it installed, or they can download it from their purchase history if they have installed it in the past.