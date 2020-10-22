New ‘Fortnite’ patch reduces the game’s size by over 60GB on PC

Epic Games has released a new patch for Fortnite, which greatly reduces the game’s overall file size on PC.

The patch, which went live yesterday (October 21), shrinks Fortnite’s size on PC considerably, from 90GB to around 30GB. According to the developer on Twitter, the new update makes “optimizations” to the game, which not only reduces the size by over 60GB, but will also allow for “smaller downloads for future patches and improves loading performance”.

However, Epic Games also cautioned that the patch size is larger than normal, clocking in at 27GB. Check out the announcement below.

Please note the patch size will be larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

Besides the reduced game size, the patch also added the game’s new Halloween event, titled Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge, which runs from October 21 till November 3. Players can expect to find a variety of new cosmetic items and challenges, as well as an in-game performance from pop artist J Balvin on Halloween night.

During the Halloween event, the island will be overrun by Shadow Midas and his Shadow army. Upon dying in matches, players will return as a Shadow with a set of supernatural abilities, such as possessing the body of vehicles. New weapons and items will also be scattered across the map.

New challenges are also being added for the Halloween event. Rewards include the Midas’ Shadow Wrap, the Smash O’-Lantern Pickaxe and Bobo Back Bling. Players who attend the J Balvin event will also obtain an exclusive outfit to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier this month, Epic Games announced the Fortnite Daredevil Cup tournament. it kicked off on October 14, and will run until the final Marvel Knockout Super Series on November 21. The tournament gives players a chance to win the Daredevil skin ahead of its official release.

Fortnite is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Nintendo Switch and Android.