A new ‘Hitman 3’ location is being revealed today

IO Interactive is set to reveal a new location that will be featured in the forthcoming stealth game, Hitman 3.

The area, the third to be unveiled from the game, will make its premiere on YouTube later today (November 24) at 3pm BST. While little to no information is known about the new location, the video’s cover image, with neon signboards and Mandarin characters, suggests that it may be in Hong Kong or a city in China.

Besides showing off the new location, the video, titled “Under The Hood”, will also offer players a new look at IO Interactive’s new Glacier engine. Check out the video below:

To date, two locations have been confirmed for Hitman 3: Dubai, and Dartmoor, England. The latter will serve as the backdrop for the Thornbridge Mystery mission. The mission draw inspiration from the murder mystery genre, with players disguising themselves as a detective to solve a family murder in a manor.

While Hitman 3 will focus on wrapping up the ongoing trilogy with its own story campaign, players will also be able to experience the entire trilogy within a single game. Players will be able to bring over locations and their progress from Hitman 2 into Hitman 3.



In late October, Hitman 3 was also confirmed as a cloud gaming title for the Nintendo Switch. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to stream their game on the hybrid console, following a five minute trial to test the strength of the connection.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release on January 20, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

In other IO Interactive news, the studio recently announced that it has begun working on a “brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story”, currently titled Project 007.