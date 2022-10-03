New ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ content teased by Lance Reddick

Horizon Forbidden West could be getting brand new content in the future according to the actor Lance Reddick.

Reddick, who is known within the series for playing the character Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, recently teased his involvement in additional game content.

In a now-deleted tweet (via Eurogamer), Reddick shared a video saying he was “hard at work” doing “face capture.” The tweet also included “…in a session for Horizon Forbbiden West!”

The deleted tweet was saved and posted to both Reddit and Steamable.

On top of Reddick’s tweet, earlier this year Peggy Vrijens – who performed all of protagonist Aloy’s heavy action sequences in the game – also shared an Instagram video showing herself in a mo-cap suit. The caption for this video was, “Ready for some mocap action,” although it’s unclear if Vrijens was preparing for a different project entirely.

Neither developer Guerrilla Games nor Sony have confirmed at this time whether Horizon Forbidden West will get any future content updates, whether in the form of downloadable content (DLC) or free extras.

The previous title Horizon Zero Dawn went on to receive a massive update called the Frozen Wilds which included new missions and an area to explore. It wouldn’t be a total surprise if Forbidden West also went on the receive DLC in the future – though as the game only launched in February, it’s possible that a similar expansion wouldn’t launch for some time.

