New ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ trailer shows off mech enemies

A new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West has shown off some of the enemies that Aloy will face on her next adventure.

As revealed at The Game Awards, the trailer shows off the new machines that Aloy will take on in the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Forbidden West.

In November, Guerrilla Games revealed some new details about the various machines of Horizon Forbidden West, including those that players will be able to ride.

According to the developers, although some machines that players encountered in the first game will be present, new enemies will also be featured, including fast and agile Clawstrider and the mammoth-like Tremortusk.

“It was interesting to figure out what type of machines would live in different ecological zones, and how they would interact with each other, their environment, and of course humans,” said principal machine designer Blake Politeski. “Machines are the so-called caretakers of this world, so how they perform their roles and what the player can do to use these behaviours to their advantage was always interesting to consider.”

Another example of a machine the team of developers thought would add to the world of Forbidden West is the Sunwing–a bigger version of the flying Glinthawk from the first game which can harvest solar power.

“We studied various flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration and came up with the concept of their wings collecting solar energy during sunny weather. This in turn created an interesting gameplay dynamic: Sunwings will be vulnerable when they are harvesting solar power, but are also more alert to potential predators when they are idle,” Politeski said.

