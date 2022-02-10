New ‘Kirby And The Forgotten Land’ trailer debuts “Mouthful Mode”

The latest Kirby And The Forgotten Land trailer was unveiled last night (February 9) during the Nintendo Direct, showcasing a new mode.

The ever cute yet weird pink blob has learned how to transform into much bigger things, courtesy of the new Mouthful Mode. The trailer showcases what to expect. The somewhat awkwardly phrased mode has Kirby able to inhale real-world objects and transform into a car to zoom around.

He is also able to use a vending machine to attack with juice cans and “even become a piercing cone”, according to the official release. The latter means that Kirby can burst water mains, which looks surprisingly useful in the trailer. The release also adds that Kirby can become even more powerful if he evolves his copy abilities at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop.

A YouTube trailer goes some way to demonstrating what to expect.

In typical Kirby style, it all looks pretty quirky while also making you never want to get on the wrong side of the cute little guy. It also looks rather gorgeous.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land is out on March 25 for Nintendo Switch. It is described as offering “a world in which nature and a past civilisation have fused”. That leads to a “series of areas packed with platforming”.

Nintendo Direct was full of announcements last night with Metroid Dread gaining a new free update, and Nintendo Switch Sports being announced. Also, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 remastered courses as paid DLC over time.

We have every announcement and trailer from the February Nintendo Direct neatly rounded up.