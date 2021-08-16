New ‘Metal Gear Solid’ glitch helps speedrunners break world record

Despite being released 23 years ago, Metal Gear Solid still has a large speedrunning community – and a new glitch has blown things wide open for them.

During a normal playthrough, streamer Boba discovered a glitch that essentially sees Snake warp through a locked door, saving players a very valuable two minutes.

The glitch happened on Communication Tower A. Usually players would have to climb the 27 staircases to reach the top of the tower but on this playthrough, a guard shot Snake which triggered the next section of the game. You can watch the event happen below.

last night i broke metal gear

get rekt speedrunners pic.twitter.com/6tqhBvP5LA — 🌙 boba 🖤 (@boba_witch) August 15, 2021

The community has dubbed this glitch the “Boba Skip”, although Boba has suggested it be called “Kevin”.

While Boba found it completely by accident the speedrunning community immediately set about trying to recreate this glitch, with Twitter user Hau5test sharing a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

here's the setup

walk to the door and lean, be on the left door half

then get our your socom and aim at a guard. the angle will be right for the guard to knock you back and then hit you to the load-trigger. 🙂 saves 2 minutes on PC and even more on console pic.twitter.com/6B0R2JmHvd — Hau5test❗️🐍🏃🏻‍♂️😷 (@hau5test) August 15, 2021

Not only does this glitch completely change the route most speedrunners will use to complete this level, but it opens up the possibility that similar glitches can be used on other locked doors. And Metal Gear Solid has a lot of locked doors.

The glitch has already impacted speedrunning records, with the top two fastest times ever for Metal Gear Solid being achieved today (August 16) according to Speedrun.com

