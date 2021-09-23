New ‘Pokémon Unite’ patch adds a Switch offline mode

Pokémon Unite just got its latest major update adding a new offline mode and balancing some of your favourite pokémon’s moves.

The latest patch, which is available now, has added a new offline mode to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Unite and brings balancing tweaks to moves across the board.

Additionally, the mobile version of Pokémon Unite has reached over 5 million preregistrations. In celebration, the new patch awards Aeos tickets, Unite License: Pikachu, and Festival Style: Pikachu to anyone who plays the mobile version. However, you can still use these in the Nintendo Switch version by simply linking your accounts.

The patch also adds new Spectate and Battle Guide features as well as launching the new Galactic Ghost 094 Battle Pass – adding a number of space-themed items to the game.

Here’s everything you can expect from today’s Pokémon Unite patch:

New Offline Mode added to the Nintendo Switch version.

New Spectate and Battle Guide feature added to the game.

New Special Mission allows trainers to get the Unite license for Zeraora.

New event added for held items.

“Good job!” accolades can now be awarded during battle.

Shop updated.

Bugs fixed.

Text issues fixed and UI adjusted.

Changes made to some Trainer fashion item designs.

Additionally, here’s a full list of all the balance changes to Pokémon moves:

Absol: Night Slash

Cooldown reduced.

Area of effect adjusted.

Absol: Sucker Punch

Cooldown reduced.

Duration of unstoppable condition while move is in use increased

Zeraora: Slash

Number of attacks decreased.

Damage of each attack increased.

Zeraora: Spark

Lengthened the time allowed between uses to make the move easier to use.

The number of attacks in the Wild Charge combo will now increase even if the player performs a basic attack while using Spark.

Zeraora: Wild Charge

Cooldown reduced.

Damage taken by the user while this move is in use reduced.

Charizard: Fire Punch

Target(s) affected by the burn adjusted.

Charizard: Flamethrower

Movement speed increase strengthened.

Charizard: Fire Blast

Cooldown reduced.

Charizard: Unite Move (Seismic Slam)

This move has been changed to the following:

Has the user grab a Pokémon from the opposing team and slam it onto the ground from the air. For a short time afterward, the user can move freely over obstacles. While this Unite Move is being used, the user’s basic attacks deal increased damage and leave opposing Pokémon burned. In addition, when the user deals damage to an opposing Pokémon, the user recovers HP.

Unite Move charge rate decreased.

Fixed a bug affecting the possible timing for ending this move.

Venusaur: Giga Drain

Damage reduction increased.

Venusaur: Petal Dance

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Movement speed increase strengthened.

Cinderace: Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Cinderace: Flame Charge

Cooldown reduced.

Cinderace: Unite Move (Blazing Bicycle Kick)

Fixed a bug that occurred when the move fails to activate.

Cinderace: Blaze

Ability effect timing adjusted.

Talonflame

Attack increased.

Talonflame: Fly

Cooldown reduced.

Aerial movement speed increase strengthened.

Talonflame: Unite Move (Flame Sweep)

Unite Move charge rate increased.

Garchomp

Defence and Sp. Def increased.

Garchomp: Rough Skin

Adjusted the time between instances of this Ability’s effect triggering.

Greninja

Attack and max HP decreased.

Greninja: Smokescreen

Fixed a bug causing the Smokescreen+ effect to trigger even before the move is upgraded.

Greninja: Double Team

Improved the movement of the illusory copies.

Greninja: Water Shuriken

Fixed a bug affecting the decrease to opposing Pokémon’s movement speed.

Greninja: Unite Move (Waterburst Shuriken)

Adjusted the move to allow it to trigger more quickly.

Greninja: Torrent

Attack increase weakened.

Wigglytuff:

Max-level Sp. Atk decreased.

Wigglytuff: Pound

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Wigglytuff: Dazzling Gleam

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Wigglytuff: Sing

Fixed a bug affecting opposing Pokémon put to sleep by this move.

Wigglytuff: Cute Charm

Adjusted the time between instances of this Ability’s effect triggering.

Cramorant: Boosted Attack

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cramorant: Surf

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant: Dive

Cooldown reduced.

Cramorant: Unite Move (Gatling Gulp Missile)

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Lucario: Power-Up Punch

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Lucario: Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Number of attacks increased.

Lucario: Close Combat+

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s damage.

Alolan Ninetales: Blizzard

Changed how the move deals damage after the blizzard hits an obstacle.

Alolan Ninetales: Unite Move (Snow Globe)

Fixed bugs.

Alolan Ninetales: Snow Warning

Fixed bugs.

Eldegoss: Cotton Guard

Fixed a bug affecting the HP recovery when the move ends.

Eldegoss: Leaf Tornado

Improved the move’s effects and adjusted the move to match the feel of the controls.

Gardevoir: Boosted Attack

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s damage.

Gardevoir: Psyshock+

Fixed bugs.

Snorlax: Yawn

Fixed a bug affecting opposing Pokémon put to sleep by this move.

Gengar: Lick

Fixed a bug that occurred when opposing Pokémon are pulled toward the user.

Fixed a bug affecting this move’s timing.

Mr. Mime: Barrier

Adjusted the move so that it when it is upgraded, it refills its reserve uses to the maximum.

Mr. Mime: Guard Swap

Fixed a bug affecting the swapping of Defense.

Crustle

Adjusted the Pokémon’s contact area.

Slowbro: Basic Attack

Fixed a bug causing both basic attacks and boosted attacks to decrease the Sp. Def of opposing Pokémon.

Slowbro: Surf

Adjusted the area of effect.

Machamp: Unite Move (Barrage Blow)

Fixed a bug with the shove effect.

Fixed a bug with the move being used on super jump springboards.

Blastoise: Rapid Spin

Fixed a bug causing attacks performed while spinning to decrease the movement speed of opposing Pokémon.

Fixed a bug allowing the user to use either Hydro Pump or Water Spout at the same time as basic attacks while spinning.

Wild Pokémon: Regigigas

As a balance adjustment, added the following effect when this Pokémon is defeated:

For a short time, your team’s goal-scoring speed increases and your team’s goals become unblockable.

