New ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ patch fixes matchmaking, AI and more

Predator: Hunting Grounds has received its first post-release patch, a 1.2GB hotfix which addresses bugs ranging from matchmaking to AI issues.

The biggest update in the hotfix, titled Patch 1.05, is the optimisation of matchmaking queue times. Players had initially reported long queue times on launch day (April 24), which developer IllFonic later confirmed on their Facebook page.

Besides matchmaking, the update also includes fixes to maps and the Predator character, as well as a slew of general changes. The general fixes include updates to the game’s AI, such as the AI not reacting to footsteps or gunfire in dedicated server matches and objectives not spawning the necessary AI causing players to be unable to complete the game.

Certain spots on the map that cause collisions issues as well as result in players getting stuck have also been tweaked, alongside general UI updates. Meanwhile, the Predator’s playing mode has also been updated with fixes to Target Isolation prompts not showing up after cooldown and the visibility of the Fireteam’s VOIP sound bubble. Check out the full list of changes on the official Predator: Hunting Grounds forum.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter based on the Predator film franchise. In the game, one player takes control of the titular character while four others play as a team of hunters. The game was released on PC and PS4 on Friday (April 24).

