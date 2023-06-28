New ‘Red Dead Redemption’ rating sparks rumours of a remake

A new rating for Rockstar Games‘ 2010 Western Red Dead Redemption could mean a remake or remaster is on the cards.

Originally reported by Gematsu, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea published a new rating for the 2010 action game on June 15 —13 years after the game was originally released.

The new rating in South Korea is listed separately to the original game, both of which have been granted an 18 rating. The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has been a source of several leaks over the last few years, including new Silent Hill games.

The game rating organization was responsible for the premature indication of upcoming releases such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As a result, the rating has led to fans suggesting that a remaster or even a remake maybe in the works.

“I gave up on a remaster or remake some time ago,” said one Reddit user. “Does this mean it is actually happening?!”

A remaster has long been requested by Red Dead Redemption fans, especially following the huge success of its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. Additionally, the original Red Dead Redemption, along with its Undead Nightmare expansion, never made its way to PC — leading some fans to suggest the 2010 game will finally make its PC debut.

“Considering most of the areas of RDR1 are in RDR2, I think it would be made in RDR2’s engine,” said another Reddit user. “That would be pretty fast work all things considered.”

Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston who’s forced to hunt down members of his old gang by the Bureau of Investigation.

Last year, it was reported that a remaster for Red Dead Redemption was “on the table,” but had been put on hold after Rockstar was forced to apologise for its messy GTA: The Trilogy remaster.

